Charge your iPod and iPhone

Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to your Philips player so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and play back the music stored on your iPod/iPhone. The Philips player automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.