Discontinued
CSP7020/00
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP7020. These 18x26cm 5-way speakers have peak power at 550W, and feature an oval fiber composite cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass.
7"x10" (18cmx26cm)
5-way
550W Peak
The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.
Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance.