CR2032P2/01B
    Top-quality technology for small devices

    • Lithium

    Reliable for long-term performance

    Excellent technology is used in manufacturing to guarantee reliable and long-term performance.

    Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technology for small devices

    The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.

    A full line up for use in a wide variety of applications

    A full line up of Philips minicells lithium battery for use in a wide variety of applications.

    Child-resistant packaging design, safer to use

    Safer to use child-resistant packaging design

    No mercury added to the Minicells battery

    No mercury added to the Minicells battery for a better environment.

    Protection against leakage design

    Protection against leakage of the minicells battery

    The battery remains fresh for use for up to 10 years

    Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

    Useful in a wide range of temperatures

    Useful in a wide range of temperatures (-20 C to +60 C)

    Technical Specifications

    • Green Specifications

      Chemical composition
      Lithium
      Heavy metals
      • Cd free
      • Hg free
      • Pb free
      Packaging material
      • Carton
      • PET
      Packaging type
      PET blister

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      60  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      200
      Width
      25.8  cm
      Gross weight
      3.08  kg
      Height
      9.9  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10621 2
      Net weight
      1.2  kg
      Tare weight
      1.88  kg

    • Power

      Battery type
      Button cell/Lithium
      Battery voltage
      3.0  V

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      8.4  cm
      Depth
      0.55  cm
      Number of products included
      2
      EAN
      48 95229 10621 5
      Gross weight
      0.012  kg
      Net weight
      0.006  kg
      Tare weight
      0.006  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      0.32  cm
      Width
      2  cm
      Depth
      2  cm
      Weight
      0.01896  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Shelf life
      10 years
      Interchangeable with
      CR2032, DL2032

