  Top-quality technology for small devices
    Top-quality technology for small devices

    Provides long-lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Top-quality technology for small devices

    • Lithium

    Reliable for long-term performance

    Excellent technology is used in manufacturing to guarantee reliable and long-term performance.

    Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technology for small devices

    The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.

    The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

    Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

    A full line up for use in a wide variety of applications

    A full line up of Philips minicells lithium battery for use in a wide variety of applications.

    Child-resistant packaging design, safer to use

    Safer to use child-resistant packaging design

    No mercury added to the Minicells battery

    No mercury added to the Minicells battery for a better environment.

    Protection against leakage design

    Protection against leakage of the minicells battery

    Useful in a wide range of temperatures

    Useful in a wide range of temperatures (-20 C to +60 C)

    Technical Specifications

    • Green Specifications

      Chemical composition
      Lithium
      Heavy metals
      • Cd free
      • Hg free
      • Pb free
      Packaging material
      • Carton
      • PET
      Packaging type
      PET blister

    • Power

      Battery type
      Button cell/Lithium
      Battery voltage
      3.0  V

    • Technical specifications

      Shelf life
      5 years
      Interchangeable with
      CR1632

