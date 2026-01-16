ProductsSupport

  Connects your baby monitor to a mains plug socket

Philips Avent

Power adapter

CP9185

Connects your baby monitor to a mains plug socket
This power adapter connects your baby monitor to mains power. Suitable for use with either the parent unit or baby unit.
Connects your baby monitor to a mains plug socket

  • Baby monitor

  • White

  • UK specific

  • 3 pin

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

