Viva Collection
PLASTIC MILL SEAL RING CP6978/01
Viva Collection PLASTIC MILL SEAL RING CP6978/01
Smooth blends and perfect results
Designed to improve your everyday blending
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Viva Collection PLASTIC MILL SEAL RING
Smooth blends and perfect results
Designed to improve your everyday blending
Smooth blends and perfect results
Check the specifications for compatibility
Easily renew your product with original Philips parts
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.