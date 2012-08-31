Search terms

7000 Series

FRENCH FRIES DISK

CP6844
  To replace your current french fries disk
    This is a replaceable part for your Avance Food Processor See all benefits

    • Metal

    Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for

      7000 Series
      • HR7778
      • HR7783

