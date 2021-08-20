Search terms

  • Replacement nozzle for hairdryers Replacement nozzle for hairdryers Replacement nozzle for hairdryers

    Prestige Drying nozzle

    CP1695

    Replacement nozzle for hairdryers

    The hairdryer nozzle helps hot air flow as you dry hair, reducing frizz and increasing volume.

    See all benefits

    Prestige Drying nozzle

    Similar products

    See all Haircare accessories

    Replacement nozzle for hairdryers

    Check for compatibility below

    • Hairdryer
    • Rose gold
    • Width: 10.5 mm

    Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types
      BHD628
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.