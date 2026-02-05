ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Connects your Wake-up light to a mains plug socket

Wake up light

Power adapter

CP1526

  • Connects your Wake-up light to a mains plug socket
Connects your Wake-up light to a mains plug socket
This power adapter connects your Wake-up light to the mains power supply.
See all benefits

Check for compatibility below

Connects your Wake-up light to a mains plug socket

  • UK specific

  • Cord length: 1.5 m

  • White

  • 3 pin

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers