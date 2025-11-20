ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Part of your lady shaver

SatinShave Essential

Shaving comb

CP1513

  • Part of your lady shaver
Part of your lady shaver
A comb for your Shaving head, perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave
See all benefits

Check for compatibility below

Part of your lady shaver

  • Lady Shave

  • Violet

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers