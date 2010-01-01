to replace your current berry tray
Juice all your berries at once with the funnel accessory
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current berry tray
Juice all your berries at once with the funnel accessory
to replace your current berry tray
Juice all your berries at once with the funnel accessory
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current berry tray
Juice all your berries at once with the funnel accessory
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.