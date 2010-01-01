Search terms

Avance Collection

Pusher

CP0486
    you need this part to pull down the ingredients

    you need this part to pull down the ingredients

    you need this part to pull down the ingredients

    you need this part to pull down the ingredients

    Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type
      • HR1945/xx
      • HR1946/xx
      • HR1947/xx
      • HR1949/xx

