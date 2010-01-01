Search terms

Troubleshooting & support

Avance Collection
Spout + drip stop

Model number

CP0345/01

View product specifications
CP0345/01 Avance Collection Spout + drip stop
On this page
Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus, it's quick and easy.
Register now

Popular parts and accessories for this product

    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions
    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Suggested products

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.