    Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product type:
          • HR1894/8x
          • HR1895/7x
          • HR1895/8x
          • HR1896/7x
          • HR1897/3x
          • HR1899/2x
          Fits product type
          • HR1945/xx
          • HR1946/xx
          • HR1947/xx
          • HR1949/xx

