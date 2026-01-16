ProductsSupport

Power adapter

CP0056

This power adapter allows you to connect Philips Avent electric breast pumps to mains power. Check the list of compatible devices.
Compatible products
Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

SCF395/31

Single electric rechargeable

Single electric rechargeable

SCF396/31

  • Breast pumps

  • White

  • UK specific

  • 3 pin

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

