Sign up for exclusive offers
In-car audio
All series
CarStudio Car media docking system
Discontinued
Support
CMD305A/05
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide
EU Declaration of conformity
My phone fails to connect to Philips system via Bluetooth
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you