Discontinued
CMD305A/05
Dock it on your dash
Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your Android phone. Charge your device on the dash,control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free,whether the phone is docked or not.
Dock for Android phone
Stay in continuous control with the Philips in-car system. Built-in Bluetooth lets you connect your iPhone to your car's audio system so you can make or take phone calls hands-free, using the built-in microphone and the car's speakers. It also lets you listen to all the music on your iPhone on your car's speakers, without even having to dock your device. A stable connection and great sound quality ensure phone calls that are always clear. Philips lets you keep your eyes on the road, and your hands on the wheel - giving you a safer and more enjoyable drive.