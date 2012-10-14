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Discontinued

CarStudioCar media docking system

CMD305A/05

Dock it on your dash

Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your Android phone. Charge your device on the dash,control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free,whether the phone is docked or not.

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with free CarStudio app for optimized in-car use

Dock it on your dash

  • Dock for Android phone

Portrait and landscape modes for full viewing flexibility

Built-in Bluetooth for hands-free call & music on speakers

Built-in Bluetooth for hands-free call & music on speakers

Stay in continuous control with the Philips in-car system. Built-in Bluetooth lets you connect your iPhone to your car's audio system so you can make or take phone calls hands-free, using the built-in microphone and the car's speakers. It also lets you listen to all the music on your iPhone on your car's speakers, without even having to dock your device. A stable connection and great sound quality ensure phone calls that are always clear. Philips lets you keep your eyes on the road, and your hands on the wheel - giving you a safer and more enjoyable drive.

Adjustable clasp to fit different Android smartphones

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