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Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID3695/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3695. Featuring a 17.8 cm/7" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

  • Designed for Buick Excelle

Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China

Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.

17.8 cm (7") high density (800x480 pixels) LCD display

17.8 cm (7") high density (800x480 pixels) LCD display

The high resolution (800 x 480 pixel) color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

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