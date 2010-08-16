Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. The player will accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, the player handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.