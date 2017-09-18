Home
Car audio system

CE235BT/13
  • Experience live music in your car Experience live music in your car Experience live music in your car
    SDHC

    Experience live music in your car

    Enjoy multiple-source music in your car with the Philips CE235BT. Stay connected to your music and important calls on your mobile, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      • USB/SDHC
      • Bluetooth
      • Lossless audio
      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond the original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving so you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      USB slot for music playback and quick charging

      The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, which is sufficient enough to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.

      Support lossless audio formats for clear and authentic sound

      FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) is an audio coding format for lossless compression of digital audio. Digital audio compressed by FLAC's algorithm can typically be reduced to around half of its original size and it can be decompressed to an identical copy of the original audio data, giving a clear and authentic sound experience.

      Built-in 50 W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

      High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD
        Key illumination
        Blue

      • Playback media

        USB flash drive
        Yes
        SD/SDHC card
        Yes
        MP3 Link
        for portable MP3 music playback
        Bluetooth streaming music
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • FLAC
        • WAV
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320 kbps and variable bit rate
        USB/SDHC Modes
        • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18 (FM), 12 (AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Programme Type
        • News and Traffic
        • Auto-frequency

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Music zone
        Output power (MAX)
        50 W x 4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        22 W x 4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        • Built-in microphone
        • External microphone input
        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Hands-free
        Bluetooth version
        2.0+EDR
        Hard-wired remote input
        Yes

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Not Included
        User Manual
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        Quick start guide
        English, French, Dutch, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12 V DC
        USB quick charge
        5 V 1 AMP (MAX)

      • Dimensions

        Chassis
        1 Din
        Product Dimensions (w/panel)
        188 x 58 x 120 mm (W x H x D)
        Product Dimensions (w/o panel)
        188 x 58 x 95 mm (W x H x D)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.