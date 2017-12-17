Experience live music in your car
Enjoy multiple-source music in your car with the Philips CE235BT. Stay connected to your music and important calls on your mobile, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond the original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving so you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.
The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, which is sufficient enough to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) is an audio coding format for lossless compression of digital audio. Digital audio compressed by FLAC's algorithm can typically be reduced to around half of its original size and it can be decompressed to an identical copy of the original audio data, giving a clear and authentic sound experience.
