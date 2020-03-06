Search terms

    Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

    BT9810

    Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

    The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied.

    Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

    • SteelPrecision Technology
    • PowerAdapt Sensor
    • 3 level battery indicator
    Ultimate precision and even results

    Ultimate precision and even results

    The Philips beard trimmer 9000 Prestige features the brand new SteelPrecision Technology which consists of an integrated metal comb and strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter the pressure, to ensure the most even and precise trimming results*.

    Glides over the skin for a smooth trim

    Glides over the skin for a smooth trim

    Get the most even result from your trim. This beard trimmer for men always follows the contours of your face, with an anti-friction coating that allows it to effortlessly and comfortably glide over your skin.

    Sharp metal blades cut precisely without pulling

    Sharp metal blades cut precisely without pulling

    Our full metal blades remain sharp for life. And thanks to the special geometry of the blades, the beard trimmer 9000 Prestige cuts even the thickest hair without pulling.

    Trimmed to your length, every time

    Trimmed to your length, every time

    It's your beard, so you control how long you want it. Simply flick the precision dial of your Philips trimmer to one of 30 length settings from 0.4 to 10 mm.

    A trimmer with the power to tame beards

    A trimmer with the power to tame beards

    The steel beard trimmer that reads hair density 125 times per second. The PowerAdapt Sensor automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant power and deliver effortless trimming performance.

    Up to 120 min runtime from a 1 hour charge

    Up to 120 min runtime from a 1 hour charge

    Use this beard trimmer with or without a cord. Get up to 120 minutes of cordless trimming time from a full 1 hour charge, or charge for 5 minutes for a quick trim.

    Crafted to stand the test of time

    Crafted to stand the test of time

    The Philips 9000 Prestige is built to last. Its high quality stainless steel body is hand-finished with ultimate attention to detail—giving you a lasting premium experience.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    See how much power your trimmer has left. The 3 level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low or if it's charging.

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

    Store and go

    Store and go

    The premium travel case keeps everything together when you're at home or on-the-go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Comb
      Click-on Long beard comb
      Premium storage and travel case
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      120 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5-min quick charge
      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes
      Usage
      Oil in pack

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Full metal blades
      Range of length settings
      0.4 mm up to 10 mm
      Number of length settings
      30
      Precision (size of steps)
      0.2 mm
      Cutting technology
      SteelPrecision, skin follower

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      3-level indicator
      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Cleaning
      100% Waterproof
      Operation
      Corded and Cordless use

    • Based on an objective evenness test with close-up images in its price class, done by a third-party agency
