BT9810
Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips beard trimmer 9000 Prestige features the brand new SteelPrecision Technology which consists of an integrated metal comb and strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter the pressure, to ensure the most even and precise trimming results*.
Get the most even result from your trim. This beard trimmer for men always follows the contours of your face, with an anti-friction coating that allows it to effortlessly and comfortably glide over your skin.
Our full metal blades remain sharp for life. And thanks to the special geometry of the blades, the beard trimmer 9000 Prestige cuts even the thickest hair without pulling.
It's your beard, so you control how long you want it. Simply flick the precision dial of your Philips trimmer to one of 30 length settings from 0.4 to 10 mm.
The steel beard trimmer that reads hair density 125 times per second. The PowerAdapt Sensor automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant power and deliver effortless trimming performance.
Use this beard trimmer with or without a cord. Get up to 120 minutes of cordless trimming time from a full 1 hour charge, or charge for 5 minutes for a quick trim.
The Philips 9000 Prestige is built to last. Its high quality stainless steel body is hand-finished with ultimate attention to detail—giving you a lasting premium experience.
See how much power your trimmer has left. The 3 level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low or if it's charging.
The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.
The premium travel case keeps everything together when you're at home or on-the-go.
