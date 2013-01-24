Search terms
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high-performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer comes with 50% stronger, improved airflow*. The powerful vacuum captures up to 94% of cut hair**, giving you a mess-free trim.
Trim your stubble in one stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.
The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.
Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed, from 0.5 - 10 mm with 0.5-mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.
Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard-to-reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.
Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 75 minutes of cordless use or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise, the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.
The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging or full.
Once you have finished trimming, simply remove the blades by pulling them up, rinse the blades and comb under the tap, empty the hair chamber and brush away any loose hairs with the added cleaning brush for long-lasting performance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility and they never need to be oiled.
