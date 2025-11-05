ProductsSupport

Beard Trimmer 5000 Series

Beard styling with hair collector

BT5780/15

Maximum precision with minimum effort
Get total precision, effortlessly. With self-sharpening metal blades and an innovative hair collector, our trimmer sharpens and simplifies your grooming experience. Plus, BeardSense technology boosts power exactly when you need it.
For a precise beard with less mess

Maximum precision with minimum effort

  • Full metal blades

  • 0.2 mm precision steps

  • BeardSense Technology

  • Hair collector

  • Up to 100 minutes runtime

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

Craft your beard with the precision you need

Craft your beard with the precision you need

The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

Designed to catch hair while you trim

Designed to catch hair while you trim

Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.

