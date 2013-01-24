Home
Beardtrimmer series 5000

Beard trimmer

BT5522/13
    The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime. See all benefits

    The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime. See all benefits

    The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime. See all benefits

    The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime. See all benefits

      Advanced precision

      Ultimate control for beard and hair

      • 0.2 mm precision settings
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 120 min cordless use/1 hr charge
      • Lift & Trim PRO system
      Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

      Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

      Trim your stubble in one stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

      Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

      Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

      The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

      40 lock-in length settings from 0.4–20 mm

      40 lock-in length settings from 0.4–20 mm

      Adjust your combs with the zoom wheel to your preferred trimming length and achieve the beard style you want. Use the short beard comb for 0.4–10 mm length settings or the long beard comb from 10–20 mm.

      Customisable precision steps for every beard style

      Customisable precision steps for every beard style

      0.2 mm steps between 0.4–2 mm for a precise short beard style; 0.5 mm steps between 2–5 mm to achieve an even 3-day beard; 1 mm steps above 5 mm for long beard maintenance.

      Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

      Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

      Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard-to-reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.

      100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

      100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

      Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

      The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging or full.

      2-year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2-year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility and they never need to be oiled.

      120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge or plug it in

      120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge or plug it in

      The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour of charging. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

      Extra adjustable hair combs

      The trimmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4–10 mm, and from 10.4–20 mm

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.4–20 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        From 0.2 mm
        Number of length settings
        40

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        Battery indicator
        Operation
        Corded and Cordless use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Lift & Trim comb
        • 2 Adjustable combs
        Detail trimmer included
        Yes
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

