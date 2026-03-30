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  • Big sound that fits in a fist
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  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist
  • Big sound that fits in a fist

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT50A/00

Available in

Aqua
Aqua
Black
Black
Grey
Grey
White
White
Big sound that fits in a fist
Live life with music streamed wirelessly from one compact, round and easy-to-carry speaker. Bright colours help you pick one that fits your style and a built-in rechargeable battery keeps music pumping wherever and whenever you take it.
See all benefits

Big sound that fits in a fist

  • Bluetooth®

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2 W

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Technical specifications

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