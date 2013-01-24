Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Beardtrimmer series 1000

beard trimmer

BT405/13
Find support for this product
  • Trim fast, look sharp Trim fast, look sharp Trim fast, look sharp
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Beardtrimmer series 1000 beard trimmer

    BT405/13
    Find support for this product

    Trim fast, look sharp

    Style your beard exactly how you want it with this precision beard trimmer. Trim as short as 0.5 mm up to 10 mm. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Beardtrimmer series 1000 beard trimmer

    Trim fast, look sharp

    Style your beard exactly how you want it with this precision beard trimmer. Trim as short as 0.5 mm up to 10 mm. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all beard-trimmers

      Trim fast, look sharp

      • 0.5-mm steps, 20 length settings
      • 35 mins' cordless use/10 hr charge
      Easily select and lock in length settings, from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

      Easily select and lock in length settings, from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

      Turn the wheel to select and lock-in the length setting you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5-mm increments.

      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin

      Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

      35 minutes' battery use after 10 hours of charging

      35 minutes' battery use after 10 hours of charging

      Up to 35 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use, the precision trimmer is designed to help you style even the most hard-to-reach areas.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Light on the adaptor indicates when the battery is charging

      The light on the adaptor is green when charging.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry before you putting it back on the appliance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm
        Range of length settings
        0.5 mm up to 10 mm

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Stubbled look
        Styling tools
        Stubble comb
        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Operation
        Cordless use

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        35 minutes
        Charging
        10 hours full charge

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.