Beard Trimmer 3000 Series

Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

BT3617/15

Quick and precise trim
Speed and comfort every time. Our rounded tips offer a gentle trim, while the self-sharpening blades speed up your trim by preventing repeat passes. Plus, with 20 length settings, you'll get the exact precision you want.
For even and gentle results

  • Rounded tips blades

  • 20 length settings

  • 0.5 mm precision steps

  • 100% waterproof

  • Up to 60 minutes runtime

Designed for comfortable, effective grooming

Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips are designed to be gentle on the skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

Craft your beard with the precision you need

The trimmer's Precision Dial has 20 length settings in 0.5 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

The advanced Lift and Trim comb lifts hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

