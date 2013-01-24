Search terms
3-day beard made easy
The innovative Lift & Trim system on this trimmer lifts and captures low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. Easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3-day beard made easy
The innovative Lift & Trim system on this trimmer lifts and captures low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. Easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
3-day beard made easy
The innovative Lift & Trim system on this trimmer lifts and captures low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. Easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3-day beard made easy
The innovative Lift & Trim system on this trimmer lifts and captures low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. Easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
Trim your stubble with our new Lift & Trim system: the comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
This trimmer comes with twice-sharpened full metal blades that cut more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.
The zoomwheel lets you choose length settings ranging from 0.5 to 10 mm, with 0.5-mm precision steps.
Charge your trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use or use it plugged in while charging.
The battery indicators on this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 2 year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.
The travel pouch protects your product during travelling and storage.
Cutting system
Create the look you want
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service