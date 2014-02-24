Discontinued
BT100W/00
Keep your tunes close
Go-anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colours. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
2 W
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.