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  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT100W/00

Available in

Aqua
Aqua
Black
Black
Orange
Orange
White
White

Keep your tunes close

Go-anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colours. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.

See all benefits

Keep your tunes close

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2 W

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

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