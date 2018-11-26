Discontinued
BSC111/06
6x better cleansing*
The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are.
Rotation technology
Cleansing
1 cleansing brush head
1 intensity setting
The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.
Thanks to the rotation technology and the 17,000 silky soft bristles of the normal cleansing brush, you get six times better cleansing results for soft and radiant skin.
VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your skin. Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.
Compared to cleansing with hands. Data on file.