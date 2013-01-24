Search terms
6x better cleansing*
The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.
Thanks to the rotation technology and the 17,000 silky soft bristles of the normal cleansing brush, you get six times better cleansing results for soft and radiant skin.
VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your skin. Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.
This device is 100% waterproof and can be easily used in the shower and cleaned under the tap.
When fully charged, this device has cordless power for 45 uses, equivalent to over 3 weeks when used twice per day.
With the 1 minute recommended cleansing programme for effective and superior cleansing, VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your routine and makes it better!
This device is compatible with all Philips brushes, which are designed to fit your individual skin type and needs.
With its compact and lightweight design, VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your handbag or on your bathroom shelf. It's the perfect mini cleanser for your daily skincare routine, wherever you are.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
