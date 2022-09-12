Search terms

    5000 Series Facial Hair Remover

    BRR454/00

    No fuzz. No fuss

    Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go

    5000 Series Facial Hair Remover

    Smooth skin on the go

    • For upper lip, chin and cheeks
    • With mirror and LED light
    Beautifully smooth skin

    Specifically designed for women to gently remove the finest hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and jawline. This beauty accessory cuts so close to the skin it removes even the finest peach fuzz to sturdier hairs. As with other hair removal methods, the hair does not grow back thicker, denser or darker

    Built-in mirror

    The built-in mirror makes it easy to use and helps you miss no hair. For a smooth skin wherever you are

    Full circle LED-light

    The full circle LED-light ensures maximum visibility to spot and effectively remove even the finest hairs

    Compact and portable

    This beauty accessory with its protective cap is made for on the go. The compact and lightweight design make it ideal for a quick touch up wherever you are. Ready to use with an AA battery included

    Gives results without pain*

    86% of our consumers confirm no pain compared to waxing or tweezing while using Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000**

    Skin-friendly touch up with hypoallergenic head

    Includes hypoallergenic head for a skin-friendly experience*. The washable head is made of a corrosion-free material for excellent hygiene. 86% of users confirm no skin irritation after use***

    Faster than tweezing, gentler than wax**

    The Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 provides faster facial hair removal method compared to tweezers. It effortlessly removes peach fuzz while being gentler than wax**

    Self-sharpening blades

    The head with self-sharpening blades delivers constant closeness to the skin to enjoy flawless results, time after time

    Designed for effective facial hair removal

    The unique design of the head with curved openings ensures easy hair catching. The wide head provides you with great coverage and fast hair removal

    2 year warranty

    2 year warranty. Quality guaranteed by 80 years of Philips expertise in hair removal

    For flawless make up results

    The Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 cuts hair close to the skin, smoothing over your face for flawless makeup application

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Colour(s)
      Lychee Pink
      Voltage
      1.5 V DC
      Batterytype
      1 x AA-type alkaline battery

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes

    • HUT US, 143 respondents, 2022
    • *HUT US, 58 wax user respondents, 2022
    • **HUT US, 141 respondents, 2022
