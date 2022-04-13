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SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry lady shaver
Discontinued
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BRL140/00
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User manual
All (13)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Lady Shaver Series 8000Shaving head
Gear box foot file
EpilatorTrimming head
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
Trimming Comb
Pouch
USB Cable
Satinelle/Epilator series 8000Shaving head
HQ87 USB wall adapter
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
Shaving foil
Tweezers kit
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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