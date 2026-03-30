Discontinued
BRL140/00
Single-foil shaver
8-hr recharge
4 accessories
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.
The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.