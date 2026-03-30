ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave

Discontinued

SatinShave AdvancedWet and Dry lady shaver

BRL140/00

Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently.
See all benefits

Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave

  • Single-foil shaver

  • 8-hr recharge

  • 4 accessories

Floating foil for an even shave

Floating foil for an even shave

The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

First epilator with S-shaped handle

First epilator with S-shaped handle

The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.