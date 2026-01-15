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Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device
Discontinued
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BRI923/00
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
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Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colours?
Lumea IPLCleaning cloth
Lumea IPLPower adapter
My skin feels uncomfortable or painful with my Philips Lumea
My Philips Lumea is not flashing
I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea
My Philips Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment
The lights on my Philips Lumea are blinking
The battery of my Philips Lumea runs out very quickly
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