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  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value
  • Great results, great value

Discontinued

Lumea IPL 7000 SeriesIPL Hair removal device

BRI923/00

1 award

Great results, great value
Get hair-free smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective with attachments for each body area.
See all benefits

Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

Great results, great value

  • 5 manual intensity settings

  • 3 attachments: body, face, bikini

  • Lumea IPL App

  • Corded use

  • + Pen trimmer (HP6388)

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits

  2. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee