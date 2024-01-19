ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

Support

Lumea IPL 7000 SeriesIPL Hair removal device

BRI921/00

Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 5.4 MB
  • 19 January 2024

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 1.9 MB
  • 19 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you