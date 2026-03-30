BRI921/00
5 manual intensity settings
2 attachments: body, face
Lumea IPL App
Corded use
+ Pen trimmer (HP6388)
Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
Awards
Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee