    Epilator Series 4000 Corded Epilator

    BRE257/00

    Gentle and smooth

    Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*

    Epilator Series 4000 Corded Epilator

    Gentle and smooth

    Kind to you and your skin

    • For body and bikini
    • With LED light
    • +4 accessories
    • Epilate, shave and trim
    Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

    Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

    Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.

    Easy tweezy epilation

    Easy tweezy epilation

    Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.

    Sustainable smoothness

    Sustainable smoothness

    A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.

    Ease into epilation with the massage cap

    Ease into epilation with the massage cap

    The massage cap is perfect for beginners to get used to epilation and designed to ease the epilation sensation.

    Gotta catch them all

    Gotta catch them all

    The LED light is here to help you spot even the finest hairs and prevent any from escaping!

    Adjustable to your comfort level

    Adjustable to your comfort level

    Personalise the epilation with two settings for more control over the speed and intensity of your hair removal. Get it done in as little as 10 minutes on both lower legs.

    A perfect starter kit

    A perfect starter kit

    Smoothness starts here. Pre-trim longer hairs with the comb for more skin comfort. Epilate the desired areas and click on the massage cap for a gentler epilation sensation. Use the shaving head for touch-ups, and then, when you're on the go, pop your epilator in the pouch.

    Epilate whenever, wherever

    Epilate whenever, wherever

    Our palm-sized epilator has a non-slip grip, making it as easy to use as it is attractive to look at. Whether it's for storage or travelling.

    Bikini trimmer head for the intimate areas

    Bikini trimmer head for the intimate areas

    Say hello to smooth confidence with our bikini trimmer head, designed for your most intimate areas!

    Touch up underarms with shaver

    Touch up underarms with shaver

    Touch up any body part with the shaver head. Do it the way you like.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Yes
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Massage cap
      Yes
      Shaving head with comb
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer head with comb
      Yes

    • Design

      Handle
      Anti-slip grip

    • Features

      2 speed settings
      Yes
      Corded
      Yes

    • Service

      2 year guarantee
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Washable epilation head
      Yes
      LED-light
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation system
      Efficient epilation system

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Massage cap
    • Shaving head with comb
    • Bikini trimmer head with comb
    • Pouch
    • Cleaning brush
    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    • 87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.
