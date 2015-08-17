ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

izzywireless multiroom speaker

BM5B/10

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.

See all benefits

One tap to play music in every room

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.