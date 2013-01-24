Search terms
The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.
A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.
This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.
Mineral ions reduce surface damage***** which can be caused by UV rays, making your hair smoother and more versatile.
This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine, so you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.
Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.
The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.
The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.
