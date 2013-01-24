Home
5000 Series Hair Dryer

BHD501/00
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage** Fast drying, with no heat damage** Fast drying, with no heat damage**
      with ThermoShield technology

      • 2100 W
      • ThermoShield technology
      • 2 x ionic care*
      • 3 heat and 2 speed settings
      ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

      The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

      Fast drying, for professional results with 2100 W

      This 2100 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes the drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

      2 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine, so you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool Shot to set your style

      The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoShield technology
        Yes
        Ionic technology
        2 x ions*

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm

      • Features

        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Cool Shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2100  W
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/Finish
        White and Metallic

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

          • vs. BHD350 in the top setting
          • * ThermoShield setting

