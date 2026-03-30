Discontinued
BHD501/00
2100 W
ThermoShield technology
2 x ionic care*
3 heat and 2 speed settings
The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.
This 2100 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes the drying and styling experience quicker and easier.
This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine, so you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.
vs. BHD350 in the top setting
ThermoShield setting