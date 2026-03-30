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All series

  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**

Discontinued

5000 SeriesHair Dryer

BHD501/00

Fast drying, with no heat damage**
ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.
See all benefits

with ThermoShield technology

Fast drying, with no heat damage**

  • 2100 W

  • ThermoShield technology

  • 2 x ionic care*

  • 3 heat and 2 speed settings

ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

Fast drying, for professional results with 2100 W

Fast drying, for professional results with 2100 W

This 2100 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes the drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

2 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

2 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine, so you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. BHD350 in the top setting

  2. ThermoShield setting