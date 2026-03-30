Discontinued
BHD350/13
2100 W
ThermoProtect attachment
Advanced ionic care
6 heat and speed settings
This 2100 W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.
This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.
At the highest speed setting