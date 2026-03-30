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All series

  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature

Discontinued

3000 SeriesHair Dryer

BHD350/13

Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.
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with the ThermoProtect attachment

Powerful drying at a lower temperature

  • 2100 W

  • ThermoProtect attachment

  • Advanced ionic care

  • 6 heat and speed settings

Powerful drying with 2100 W

Powerful drying with 2100 W

This 2100 W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.

ThermoProtect attachment

ThermoProtect attachment

The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. At the highest speed setting