Bodygroom series 5000

Showerproof body groomer

BG2036/32
    The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back, you can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3-, 5- or 7-mm-length combs. See all benefits

      Close trim, comfortable shave

      Even in hard-to-reach areas

      • Skin comfort system
      • 3 combs, 3-7 mm
      • 50 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
      • Back attachment
      Confidently trim or shave all body zones

      Confidently trim or shave all body zones

      Designed to be safe and comfortable for the underarms, chest and abs, back and shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      The skin comfort system features a hypoallergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

      Includes 3 combs for a 3-, 5- or 7-mm trim

      Includes 3 combs for a 3-, 5- or 7-mm trim

      3 combs included for different body hair lengths. Attach the combs to the shaving system to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3 mm, 5 mm or 7 mm. You can use the shaving system without the combs for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended.

      Extra-long handle makes it easier to reach your back

      Extra-long handle makes it easier to reach your back

      Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

      50 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      50 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      High-power NiMH battery for full-body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status when the battery is low or full.

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Provides a comfortable and close result in and out of the shower. The body groomer is 100% showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        • Skin comfort system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        3 fixed length settings

      • Accessories

        Back handle attachment
        Yes
        Stand
        Charging stand

      • Ease of use

        Wet and Dry
        • Fully washable
        • Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

