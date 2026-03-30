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  • Energy Label Europe C
    Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Energy Label Europe C
    Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved

Discontinued

BrillianceCurved UltraWide LCD display

BDM3490UC/00

Wide. Beautiful. Curved
The gentle curve of the Philips Brilliance Curved UltraWide display puts you at the centre of the desktop, for a truly immersive experience like never before.
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Inspired by the world around us

Wide. Beautiful. Curved

  • 34" / 86.7 cm

  • WQHD (3440 x 1440)

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.

Edge-to-edge glass and narrow border for seamless appearance

Edge-to-edge glass and narrow border for seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver Crystal Clear images.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work

  3. Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  4. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  5. For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse