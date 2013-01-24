Home
LCD monitor

BDL6531E/00
    -{discount-value}

    Deliver your marketing messages in startling clarity with this Full HD public signage display. Ideal for projects which need eye-catching design at an affordable price. See all benefits

      Impress and captivate your audience

      with the full HD 65" LCD display

      • 165 cm (65")
      • Digital Signage
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Advanced anti-image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Advanced in factory colour calibration

      Whether installing a video wall in a 3 x 3, 2 x 4 or 5 x 5 set up, you want the colour performance of each image to be consistent in each display used. Therefore, each display is specially calibrated in the factory to meet the highest standard of advanced video walls.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to blend in nicely in just about any environment. Furthermore, this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        165.1  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        2500:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 million colours
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x 1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        AV input
        • HDMI x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        • Component RCA
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        Other connections
        External loudspeaker connector

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        44 mm
        Smart Insert mount
        300 x 320 x 64 mm
        Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
        11.81 x 11.89 x 2.52"
        Set Width
        1524  mm
        Set Height
        892  mm
        Set Depth
        125  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        60.0  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        35.1  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.9  inch
        Product weight
        53.8  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        110.2  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm (15.7 x 15.7")

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        50,000 hours  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 314 W
        Standby power consumption
        <1 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W (8 Ohm)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        Europe/North America 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • CSA
        • C-Tick
        • GOST

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        29.8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 60391 5
        Gross weight
        63  kg
        Height
        104.6  cm
        Net weight
        54  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        9  kg
        Width
        164.7  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        12.48  cm
        Depth (with stand)
        42.17  cm
        Height
        89.16  cm
        Height (with stand)
        102.57  cm
        Weight
        54  kg
        Width
        152.36  cm
        Width (with stand)
        152.36  cm

