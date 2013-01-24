Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

BDL6520QL/00
  • Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    BDL6520QL/00

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Similar products

    See all led

      Intensify your signage experience

      with priceless smart performance

      • 65"
      • Edge-lit LED
      • Full HD
      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Signage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content and schedule your playlist, and you are ready to play!

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true-to-life picture.

      Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

      Simply share and stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content in real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.74 x 0.74 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        • USB
        Audio input
        • 3.5-mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-D)

      • Convenience

        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Network controllable
        • LAN (RJ45)
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Signal Loop Through
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • AC Out
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1450.5  mm
        Set Height
        828.5  mm
        Set Depth
        61.5  mm
        Bezel width
        7.5 (Top/Left/Right) 10.5 (Bottom)
        Product weight
        36.2  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M8

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        122.52 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M4A
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3-year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Regulatory approvals
        • EPEAT
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • GOST

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.