CD Soundmachine

AZB600/12
  • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go
    Enjoy music wherever you go

    Bring new life to your cassette tapes with this simple and portable sound system. DAB radio support and multi-type CD playback let you get the most out of new music and your old favourites See all benefits

    Bring new life to your cassette tapes with this simple and portable sound system. DAB radio support and multi-type CD playback let you get the most out of new music and your old favourites See all benefits

    Bring new life to your cassette tapes with this simple and portable sound system. DAB radio support and multi-type CD playback let you get the most out of new music and your old favourites See all benefits

      • DAB
      • CD
      • cassette
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Autostop cassette deck

      DAB+, DAB and FM for full radio experience

      DAB+/DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ or DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

      Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Top
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        DAB/DAB+
        • Info display
        • Menu
        • Smart scan
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text
        • Station Name

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 X 1W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD

      • Connectivity

        3.5 mm stereo line in
        (AUDIO IN)

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Mains power
        220 V - 240 V

      • Accessories

        Power cord
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet
        User Manual
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        158  mm
        Packaging Height
        275  mm
        Packaging Width
        326  mm
        Product depth
        133  mm
        Product height
        240  mm
        Product width
        300  mm
        Weight
        2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.4  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

