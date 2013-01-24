  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

On-tap filtration

AWP3754/10
  Crisp and pure-tasting water
    On-tap filtration

    AWP3754/10

    Crisp and pure-tasting water

    On-tap filtration

AWP3754/10

Crisp and pure-tasting water

Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to be fitted to your tap in seconds.

    Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to be fitted to your tap in seconds. See all benefits

      Crisp and pure-tasting water

      straight from the tap

      • X-Guard Ultra

      Easily switch among different modes

      Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered stream and unfiltered shower modes are suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

      Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

      Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

      One-click installation — no need for a plumber

      After the correct adapter has been installed, simply attach the filter to the tap, release and you are good to go!

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Effectively reduces chlorine, lead, bacteria and more

      By adopting the innovative activated carbon-fibre and hollow-fibre membrane, this X-Guard Ultra filter effectively reduces chlorine, lead, pesticides, microplastics and particles down to 0.1 micron. It also filters up to 99.99% of bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Water flow rate
        1.6 L/min
        Filtration capacity
        1200 L

      • Filter specifications

        Replacement filter cartridge
        • X-Guard filter AWP305
        • X-Guard Ultra filter AWP315

      • Input water conditions

        Input water pressure
        0.15–0.35 Mpa  Bar
        Input water quality
        Mains tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C

