  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Filter cartridge

AWP305/10
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water Crisp and pure-tasting water Crisp and pure-tasting water
    -{discount-value}

    Filter cartridge

    AWP305/10

    Crisp and pure-tasting water

    Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances. See all benefits

    Filter cartridge

    Crisp and pure-tasting water

    Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances. See all benefits

    Crisp and pure-tasting water

    Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances. See all benefits

    Filter cartridge

    Crisp and pure-tasting water

    Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Replacement filters

      Crisp and pure-tasting water

      straight from the tap

      • X-Guard

      Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

      Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Effectively reduces chlorine and taste-impairing substances

      With high-quality natural activated carbon, this X-Guard filter reduces up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances to give you crisp and pure-tasting water.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Filtration capacity
        1000 L

      • Input water conditions

        Input water pressure
        0.15–0.35 Mpa  Bar
        Input water quality
        Mains tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.